Europa League - 5e journée : résultats et classements

(Belga) Résultats complets des rencontres de la 5e journée de la phase de groupes de l'Europa League de football jouées jeudi et classements :

. Groupe A Dudelange (Lux) - APOEL Nicosie (Chy) 0-2 buts: APOEL: Matic (12e), Merkis (43e) FC Séville (Esp) - Qarabag (Aze) 2-0 buts: Séville: Gil (61e), Dabbur (90e+2) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Séville 15 5 5 0 0 14 2 12 QUALIFIE 2. APOEL Nicosie 7 5 2 1 2 9 8 1 3. Qarabag 4 5 1 1 3 7 10 -3 4. Dudelange 3 5 1 0 3 7 17 -10 . Groupe B Lugano (Sui) - Copenhague (Dan) 0-1 buts: Copenhague: Thomsen (27e) Malmö (Suè) - Dynamo Kiev (Ukr) 4-3 buts: Malmö: Bengtsson (2e), Rosenberg (48e, 90e+6), Rakip (57e) Kiev: Myukolenko (18e), Tsygankov (39e), Verbic (77e) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Copenhague 9 5 2 3 0 5 3 2 2. Malmö 8 5 2 2 1 7 6 1 3. Dynamo Kiev 6 5 1 3 1 6 6 0 4. Lugano 2 5 0 2 3 1 4 -3 . Groupe C Trabzonspor (Tur) - Getafe (Esp) 0-1 but: Getafe: Mata (50e) Krasnodar (Rus) - FC Bâle (Sui) 1-0 but: Krasnodar: Ari (72e, pen) Classement Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Bâle 10 5 3 1 1 10 4 6 QUALIFIE 2. Getafe 9 5 3 0 2 5 4 1 3. Krasnodar 9 5 3 0 2 7 8 -1 4. Trabzonspor 1 5 0 1 4 3 9 -6 . Groupe D Rosenborg Trondheim (Nor) - ASK Linz (Aut) 1-2 buts: Rosenborg: Johnsen (45e) Linz: Goiginger (20e), Frieser (54e) Sporting Portugal (Por) - PSV Eindhoven (P-B) 4-0 buts: Sporting: Phellype (9e), Fernandes (16e, 64e pen), Mathieu (43e) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Sporting Portugal 12 5 4 0 1 11 4 7 2. Linz 10 5 3 1 1 8 4 4 3. PSV Eindhoven 7 5 2 1 2 8 11 -3 4. Rosenborg 0 5 0 0 5 2 10 -8 . Groupe E Lazio Rome (Ita) - CFR Cluj (Rou) 1-0 but: Lazio: Correa (24e) Celtic Glasgow (Eco) - Rennes (Fra) 3-1 buts: Celtic: Morgan (22e), Christie (45e+1), Johnston (74e) Rennes: Hunou (89e) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Celtic 13 5 4 1 0 10 4 6 QUALIFIE 2. CFR Cluj 9 5 3 0 2 4 4 0 3. Lazio Rome 6 5 2 0 3 6 7 -1 4. Rennes 1 5 0 1 4 3 8 -5 . Groupe F Vitoria Guimaraes (Por) - Standard (Bel) 1-1 buts: Guimaraes: Andre Pereira (45e+2) Standard: Lestienne (40e pen) Arsenal (Ang) - Eintracht Francfort (All) 1-2 buts: Arsenal: Aubameyang (45e+1) Francfort: Kamada (55e, 64e) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Arsenal 10 5 3 1 0 12 5 8 2. Eintracht Francfort 9 5 3 0 2 6 7 -1 3. Standard 7 5 2 1 2 6 8 -2 4. Vitoria Guimaraes 2 5 0 2 3 4 8 -4 . Groupe G Feyenoord (P-B) - Glasgow Rangers (Eco) 2-2 buts: Feyenoord: Toornstra (33e), Sinisterra (68e) Rangers: Morelos (53e, 65e) Young Boys Berne (Sui) - FC Porto (Por) 1-2 buts: Young Boys: Fassnacht (6e) Porto: Aboubakar (76e, 79e) Classement Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Glasgow Rangers 8 5 2 2 1 7 5 2 2. FC Porto 7 5 2 1 2 5 7 -2 3. Young Boys Berne 7 5 2 1 2 7 6 1 4. Feyenoord 5 5 1 2 2 5 6 -1 . Groupe H CSKA Moscou (Rus) - Ludogorets (Bul) 1-1 buts: CSKA: Chalov (76e) Ludogorets: Keseru (66e) Ferencvaros (Hon) - Espanyol Barcelone (Esp) 2-2 buts: Ferencvaros: Siger (23e), Skvarka (90e) Espanyol: Melendo (31e), Darder (90e+6) Classement Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Espanyol Barcelone 11 5 3 2 0 12 3 9 QUALIFIE 2. Ludogorets 7 5 2 1 2 9 9 0 3. Ferencváros 6 5 1 3 1 4 6 -2 4. CSKA Moscou 4 5 0 2 3 2 9 -7 . Groupe I Oleksandriïa (Ukr) - Wolfsburg (All) 0-1 but: Wolfsburg: Weghorst (45e+1, pen) Saint-Etienne (Fra) - La Gantoise (Bel) 0-0 Classement Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. La Gantoise 9 5 2 3 0 9 6 3 QUALIFIE 2. Wolfsburg 8 5 2 2 1 8 7 1 QUALIFIE 3. Saint-Etienne 4 5 0 4 1 6 7 -1 4. Oleksandriïa 3 5 0 3 2 5 8 -3 . Groupe J Basaksehir (Tur) - AS Rome (Ita) 0-3 buts: AS Rome: Veretout (30e), Kluivert (41e), Dzeko (45e+1) Wolfsberg (Aut) - Borussia Mönchengladbach (All) 0-1 but: Mönchengladbach: Stindl (60e) Classement Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Mönchengladbach 8 5 2 2 1 5 7 -2 2. AS Rome 8 5 2 2 1 10 4 6 3. Basaksehir 7 5 2 1 2 5 8 -3 4. Wolfsberg 4 5 1 1 3 5 6 -1 . Groupe K Besiktas (Tur) - Slovan Bratislava (Svq) 2-1 buts: Besiktas: Roco (75e), Yalcin (90e+1, pen) Bratislava: Daniel (35e) Braga (Por) - Wolverhampton (Ang) 3-3 buts: Braga: Horta (6e), Paulinho (64e), Fransergio (79e) Wolverhampton: Jimenez (14e), Doherty (34e), Traore (35e) Classement Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Braga 11 5 3 2 0 11 7 4 QUALIFIE 2. Wolverhampton 10 5 3 2 1 7 5 2 QUALIFIE 3. Slovan Bratislava 4 5 1 1 3 8 9 -1 4. Besiktas 3 5 1 0 4 6 11 -5 . Groupe L Astana (Kaz) - Manchester United (Ang) 2-1 buts: Astana: Shomko (55e), Bernard (62e) Manchester United: Lingard (10e) AZ Alkmaar (P-B) - Partizan Belgrade (Ser) 2-2 buts: AZ: Druijf (88e, 90e+2) Partizan: Asano (16e), Soumah (27e) Classement Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Manchester United 10 5 3 1 1 6 2 4 QUALIFIE 2. AZ Alkmaar 9 5 2 3 0 15 4 11 QUALIFIE 3. Partizan Belgrade 5 5 1 2 2 6 9 -3 4. Astana 3 5 1 0 4 3 15 -12 à 21h00 NDLR : Les deux premiers de chaque groupe sont qualifiés pour les 16es de finale. . (Belga)

