Ligue des Champions - 2e journée: les résultats de mercredi

(Belga) Résultats des matchs disputés mercredi dans le cadre de la 2e journée de la Ligue des Champions de football:

. Groupe E Bayern Munich (All) - Dynamo Kiev (Ukr) 5 - 0 buts: Bayern: Lewandowski (12 s.p., 27), Gnabry (68), Sane (74), Choupo-Moting (87) Dynamo: Benfica (Por) - FC Barcelone (Esp) 3 - 0 buts: Porto: Nunez (3, 79 s.p.), Silva (69) Barcelone: Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Bayern 6 2 2 0 0 8 0 8 2. Benfica 4 1 1 0 3 0 3 3. Kiev 1 0 11 0 0 5 -5 4. Barcelone 0 0 0 2 0 6 -6 . Groupe F Atalanta Bergame (Ita) - Young Boys (Sui) 1 - 0 but: Atalanta: Pessina (68) Manchester United (Ang) - Villarreal (Esp) 2 - 1 buts: Manchester: Telles (60) Villarreal: Alcacer (53) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Atalanta 4 2 1 1 0 3 2 1 2. Berne 3 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3. Man United 3 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 4. Villarreal 1 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1 . Groupe G Wolfsburg (All) - Séville FC (Esp) 1 - 1 buts: Wolfsburg: Steffen (49), Séville: Rakitic (86) RB Salzbourg (Aut) - Lille (Fra) 2-1 buts: Salzbourg: Adeyemi (35, 53) Lille: Yilmaz (62) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Salzbourg 4 2 1 1 0 3 2 1 2. Séville 2 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 3. Wolsfsburg 2 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 4. Lille 1 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 . Groupe H Zenit Saint-Pétersbourg (Rus) - Malmö (Suè) 4 - 0 Buts: Zenit Saint-Pétersbourg: Claudinho (9), Kuzyaev (49), Sutormin (80), Wendel (90+4) Juventus Turin (Ita) - Chelsea (Ang) 1- 0 But: Juvnetus: Chiesa (46) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Juventus 6 2 2 0 0 4 0 4 2. Chelsea 3 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3. Saint-Pétersbourg 3 2 1 0 1 4 1 3 4. Malmö 2 0 0 2 0 7 -7 - Mardi . Groupe A RB Leipzig (All) - Club Bruges (Bel) 1 - 2 Buts: RB Leipzig: Nkunku (5) Club de Bruges: Vanaken (22), Rits (41) Paris Saint-Germain (Fra) - Manchester City (Ang) 2 - 0 Buts: Paris Saint-Germain: Gueye (8), Messi (74e) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Paris SG (Fra) 4 2 1 1 0 3 1 2 2. Club de Bruges (Bel) 4 2 1 1 0 3 2 1 3. Manchester City (Ang) 3 2 1 0 1 6 5 1 4. RB Leipzig (All) 0 2 0 0 2 4 8 -4 . Groupe B AC Milan (Ita) - Atlético Madrid (Esp) 1 - 2 Buts: AC Milan: Rafael Leao (20) Atlético Madrid: Griezmann (84), Luis Suarez (90+7 s.p.) Porto (Por) - Liverpool (Ang) 1 - 5 Buts: Porto: Taremi (75) Liverpool: Salah (18, 60), Mané (45), Firmino (77, 81) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Liverpool (Ang) 6 2 2 0 0 8 3 5 2. Atlético Madrid (Esp) 4 2 1 1 0 2 1 1 3. Porto (Por) 1 2 0 1 1 1 5 -4 4. AC Milan (Ita) 0 2 0 0 2 3 5 -2 . Groupe C Ajax Amsterdam (P-B) - Besiktas (Tur) 2 - 0 Buts: Ajax Amsterdam: Berghuis (17), Haller (43) Dortmund (All) - Sporting Portugal (Por) 1 - 0 But: Dortmund: Malen (37) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Ajax Amsterdam (P-B) 6 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 2. Dortmund (All) 6 2 2 0 0 3 1 2 3. Besiktas (Tur) 0 2 0 0 2 1 4 -3 4. Sporting Portugal (Por) 0 2 0 0 2 1 6 -5 . Groupe D Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukr) - Inter Milan (Ita) 0 - 0 Real Madrid (Esp) - FC Sheriff (Mol) 1 - 2 Buts: Real Madrid: Benzema (65 s.p.) FC Sheriff: Yakhshiboev (25), S. Thill (90) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. FC Sheriff (Mol) 6 2 2 0 0 4 1 3 2. Real Madrid (Esp) 3 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3. Inter Milan (Ita) 1 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 4. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukr) 1 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 (Belga)