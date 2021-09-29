Football

Ligue des Champions - 2e journée: les résultats de mercredi

(Belga) Résultats des matchs disputés mercredi dans le cadre de la 2e journée de la Ligue des Champions de football:

. Groupe E Bayern Munich (All) - Dynamo Kiev (Ukr) 5 - 0    buts: Bayern: Lewandowski (12 s.p., 27), Gnabry (68), Sane (74), Choupo-Moting (87) Dynamo: Benfica (Por) - FC Barcelone (Esp) 3 - 0    buts: Porto: Nunez (3, 79 s.p.), Silva (69) Barcelone:  Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif    1. Bayern       6 2 2 0 0 8 0 8     2. Benfica      4 1 1 0 3 0  3     3. Kiev            1  0 11 0 0 5 -5      4. Barcelone 0  0 0 2  0 6  -6     . Groupe F Atalanta Bergame (Ita) - Young Boys (Sui) 1 - 0    but: Atalanta: Pessina (68) Manchester United (Ang) - Villarreal (Esp) 2 - 1    buts: Manchester: Telles (60) Villarreal: Alcacer (53) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif    1. Atalanta    4 2 1 1 0 3 2 1     2. Berne         3  2 1 0 1 2 2 0    3. Man United   3  2 1 0 1 3 3  0    4. Villarreal    1  2 0 1 1  3 4  -1    . Groupe G Wolfsburg (All) - Séville FC (Esp) 1 - 1    buts: Wolfsburg: Steffen (49),  Séville: Rakitic (86) RB Salzbourg (Aut) - Lille (Fra) 2-1    buts: Salzbourg: Adeyemi (35, 53) Lille: Yilmaz (62) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif   1. Salzbourg   4 2 1 1 0 3 2  1    2. Séville       2 2 0 2 0 2 2 0    3. Wolsfsburg  2 2 0 2 0 1 1 0    4. Lille 1  2 0 1 1 1 2 -1          . Groupe H Zenit Saint-Pétersbourg (Rus) - Malmö (Suè) 4 - 0    Buts: Zenit Saint-Pétersbourg: Claudinho (9), Kuzyaev (49), Sutormin (80), Wendel (90+4) Juventus Turin (Ita) - Chelsea (Ang) 1- 0     But: Juvnetus: Chiesa (46) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif    1. Juventus       6 2 2 0 0 4 0 4 2. Chelsea     3  2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3. Saint-Pétersbourg 3  2 1 0 1 4 1 3 4. Malmö 2 0 0 2 0 7 -7 - Mardi . Groupe A RB Leipzig (All) - Club Bruges (Bel) 1 - 2    Buts:    RB Leipzig:  Nkunku (5)    Club de Bruges: Vanaken (22), Rits (41) Paris Saint-Germain (Fra) - Manchester City (Ang) 2 - 0    Buts:    Paris Saint-Germain: Gueye (8), Messi (74e)     Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif    1. Paris SG (Fra) 4 2 1 1 0 3 1 2    2. Club de Bruges (Bel) 4 2 1 1 0 3 2 1    3. Manchester City (Ang) 3 2 1 0 1 6 5 1    4. RB Leipzig (All) 0 2 0 0 2 4 8 -4    . Groupe B AC Milan (Ita) - Atlético Madrid (Esp) 1 - 2    Buts:    AC Milan: Rafael Leao (20)    Atlético Madrid: Griezmann (84), Luis Suarez (90+7 s.p.) Porto (Por) - Liverpool (Ang) 1 - 5    Buts:    Porto: Taremi (75)    Liverpool: Salah (18, 60), Mané (45), Firmino (77, 81)     Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif    1. Liverpool (Ang) 6 2 2 0 0 8 3 5    2. Atlético Madrid (Esp) 4 2 1 1 0 2 1 1    3. Porto (Por) 1 2 0 1 1 1 5 -4    4. AC Milan (Ita) 0 2 0 0 2 3 5 -2         . Groupe C Ajax Amsterdam (P-B) - Besiktas (Tur) 2 - 0    Buts:     Ajax Amsterdam: Berghuis (17), Haller (43) Dortmund (All) - Sporting Portugal (Por) 1 - 0    But:    Dortmund: Malen (37)     Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif    1. Ajax Amsterdam (P-B) 6 2 2 0 0 7 1 6    2. Dortmund (All) 6 2 2 0 0 3 1 2    3. Besiktas (Tur) 0 2 0 0 2 1 4 -3    4. Sporting Portugal (Por) 0 2 0 0 2 1 6 -5    . Groupe D Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukr) - Inter Milan (Ita) 0 - 0 Real Madrid (Esp) - FC Sheriff (Mol) 1 - 2    Buts:    Real Madrid: Benzema (65 s.p.)    FC Sheriff: Yakhshiboev (25), S. Thill (90)     Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif    1. FC Sheriff (Mol) 6 2 2 0 0 4 1 3    2. Real Madrid (Esp) 3 2 1 0 1 2 2 0    3. Inter Milan (Ita) 1 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1    4. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukr) 1 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 (Belga)

