Football

Europa League - 4e journée : les résultats de jeudi

(Belga) Résultats des rencontres de la 4e journée de l'Europa League de football disputées jeudi:

Groupe A: Brondby IF (Dan) - Rangers FC (Eco) 1 - 1 Olympique Lyonnais (Fra) - Sparta Prague (Tch) 3 - 0 Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Lyon 12 4 4 0 0 12 3 9    qualifié  2. Sparta Prague 4 3 1 1 2 4 7 -3  3. Rangers 4 4 1 1 2  3  4 -1  4. Brondby 2 4 0 2 2 1 6 -5 Groupe B:  AS Monaco FC (Fra) - PSV Eindhoven (P-B) 0 - 0 Real Sociedad (Esp) - Sturm Graz (Aut) 1 - 1 Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Monaco 8 4 2 2 0 4 2 2  2. Real Sociedad 6 3 1 3 0 5  4 1 3. PSV 5 4 1 2 1 7 5 2 4. Sturm Graz 1 4 0 1 3 2 7 -5  Groupe C:  Legia Varsovie (Pol) - Naples (Ita) 1 - 4 21h00 - Leicester (Ang) - Spartak Moscou (Rus) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Naples 7 4 2 1 1 11 6 5 2. Legia 6 4 2 0 2 3 7 -14 3. Leicester 4 3 1 1 1 6 6 0 4. Spartak Moscou 3 2 1 0 2 6 7 -1 Groupe D: 21h00 - Antwerp (Bel) - Fenerbahçce (Tur) Olympiakos (Gre) - Eintracht Francfort (All) 1 - 2 Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Eintracht Francfort 10 4  3 1 0 7  3  4 2. Olympiakos 6 4 2 0 2 7 6 1 3. Fenerbahçe 2 3 0 2 1 3 6 -3 4. Antwerp 1 3 0 1 2 3 5 -2   Groupe E:  Galatasaray (Tur) - Lokomotiv Moscou (Rus)  1 - 1 21h00 - Olympique de Marseille (Fra) - Lazio Rome (Ita) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Galatasaray 8 4 2 2 0 3 1 2 2. Lazio 4 3 1 1 1 2 1 1  3. Marseille 3 3 0 3 0 1 1 0 4. Lokomotiv Moscou 2 4 0 2 2  2 5 -3 Groupe F:  21h00 - Etoile Rouge Belgrade (Ser) - Midtjylland (Dan) 21h00 - Braga (Por) - Ludogorets (Bul) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Étoile Rouge Belgrade 7 3 2 1 0 4 2 2 2. Braga 6 3 2 0 1 5 3 2 3. Midtjylland 2 3 0 2 1 3 5 -2 4. Ludogorets 3 0 1 2  1  3 -2   Groupe G:  21h00 - Ferencvaros (Hon) - Celtic Glasgow (Sco); 21h00 - Bayer Leverkusen (All) - Betis Séville (Esp) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Bayer Leverkusen 7 3 2 1 0 7 2 5 2. Betis 7 3 2 1 0 8 5 3 3. Celtic 3 3 1 0 2 5 8 -3 4. Ferencvaros 0 3 0 0 3 2 7 -5 Groupe H  Genk (Bel) - West Ham (Ang) 2 - 2 21h00 - Dinamo Zagreb (Cro) - Rapid Vienne (Aut) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. West Ham 10 4 3 1 0 9 2 7 2. Genk 4 41 1 0 2  3  8  -5 3. Dinamo Zagreb 3 3 1 1 1 4 4 0 4. Rapid Vienne 3 3 1 0 2 2 4 -2  . (Belga)

Agence Belga

Reactions

Vous devez accepter les cookies de réseaux sociaux pour afficher les commentaires.

En ce moment sur RTL sport

Partager
Alertez nous

Ce site optimisé pour un affichage sur mobile

Pour un affichage optimal, nous vous recommandons d'accéder à la version PC. Quelle version désirez vous?