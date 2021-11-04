Europa League - 4e journée : les résultats de jeudi

(Belga) Résultats des rencontres de la 4e journée de l'Europa League de football disputées jeudi:

Groupe A: Brondby IF (Dan) - Rangers FC (Eco) 1 - 1 Olympique Lyonnais (Fra) - Sparta Prague (Tch) 3 - 0 Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Lyon 12 4 4 0 0 12 3 9 qualifié 2. Sparta Prague 4 3 1 1 2 4 7 -3 3. Rangers 4 4 1 1 2 3 4 -1 4. Brondby 2 4 0 2 2 1 6 -5 Groupe B: AS Monaco FC (Fra) - PSV Eindhoven (P-B) 0 - 0 Real Sociedad (Esp) - Sturm Graz (Aut) 1 - 1 Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Monaco 8 4 2 2 0 4 2 2 2. Real Sociedad 6 3 1 3 0 5 4 1 3. PSV 5 4 1 2 1 7 5 2 4. Sturm Graz 1 4 0 1 3 2 7 -5 Groupe C: Legia Varsovie (Pol) - Naples (Ita) 1 - 4 21h00 - Leicester (Ang) - Spartak Moscou (Rus) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Naples 7 4 2 1 1 11 6 5 2. Legia 6 4 2 0 2 3 7 -14 3. Leicester 4 3 1 1 1 6 6 0 4. Spartak Moscou 3 2 1 0 2 6 7 -1 Groupe D: 21h00 - Antwerp (Bel) - Fenerbahçce (Tur) Olympiakos (Gre) - Eintracht Francfort (All) 1 - 2 Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Eintracht Francfort 10 4 3 1 0 7 3 4 2. Olympiakos 6 4 2 0 2 7 6 1 3. Fenerbahçe 2 3 0 2 1 3 6 -3 4. Antwerp 1 3 0 1 2 3 5 -2 Groupe E: Galatasaray (Tur) - Lokomotiv Moscou (Rus) 1 - 1 21h00 - Olympique de Marseille (Fra) - Lazio Rome (Ita) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Galatasaray 8 4 2 2 0 3 1 2 2. Lazio 4 3 1 1 1 2 1 1 3. Marseille 3 3 0 3 0 1 1 0 4. Lokomotiv Moscou 2 4 0 2 2 2 5 -3 Groupe F: 21h00 - Etoile Rouge Belgrade (Ser) - Midtjylland (Dan) 21h00 - Braga (Por) - Ludogorets (Bul) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Étoile Rouge Belgrade 7 3 2 1 0 4 2 2 2. Braga 6 3 2 0 1 5 3 2 3. Midtjylland 2 3 0 2 1 3 5 -2 4. Ludogorets 3 0 1 2 1 3 -2 Groupe G: 21h00 - Ferencvaros (Hon) - Celtic Glasgow (Sco); 21h00 - Bayer Leverkusen (All) - Betis Séville (Esp) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Bayer Leverkusen 7 3 2 1 0 7 2 5 2. Betis 7 3 2 1 0 8 5 3 3. Celtic 3 3 1 0 2 5 8 -3 4. Ferencvaros 0 3 0 0 3 2 7 -5 Groupe H Genk (Bel) - West Ham (Ang) 2 - 2 21h00 - Dinamo Zagreb (Cro) - Rapid Vienne (Aut) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. West Ham 10 4 3 1 0 9 2 7 2. Genk 4 41 1 0 2 3 8 -5 3. Dinamo Zagreb 3 3 1 1 1 4 4 0 4. Rapid Vienne 3 3 1 0 2 2 4 -2 . (Belga)