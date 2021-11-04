Europa League - 4e journée : les résultats de jeudi

(Belga) Résultats des rencontres de la 4e journée de l'Europa League de football disputées jeudi:

Groupe A: Brondby IF (Dan) - Rangers FC (Eco) 1 - 1 Olympique Lyonnais (Fra) - Sparta Prague (Tch) 3 - 0 Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Lyon 12 4 4 0 0 12 3 9 qualifié 2. Sparta Prague 4 3 1 1 2 4 7 -3 3. Rangers 4 4 1 1 2 3 4 -1 4. Brondby 2 4 0 2 2 1 6 -5 Groupe B: AS Monaco FC (Fra) - PSV Eindhoven (P-B) 0 - 0 Real Sociedad (Esp) - Sturm Graz (Aut) 1 - 1 Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Monaco 8 4 2 2 0 4 2 2 2. Real Sociedad 6 3 1 3 0 5 4 1 3. PSV 5 4 1 2 1 7 5 2 4. Sturm Graz 1 4 0 1 3 2 7 -5 Groupe C: Legia Varsovie (Pol) - Naples (Ita) 1 - 4 Leicester (Ang) - Spartak Moscou (Rus) 1 - 1 Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Naples 7 4 2 1 1 11 6 5 2. Legia 6 4 2 0 2 3 7 -4 3. Leicester 5 4 1 2 1 7 7 0 4. Spartak Moscou 4 4 1 1 2 7 8 -1 Groupe D: Antwerp (Bel) - Fenerbahçce (Tur) 0 - 3 Olympiakos (Gre) - Eintracht Francfort (All) 1 - 2 Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Eintracht Francfort 10 4 3 1 0 7 3 4 2. Olympiakos 6 4 2 0 2 7 6 1 3. Fenerbahçe 5 4 1 2 1 6 6 0 4. Antwerp 1 4 0 1 3 3 8 -5 Groupe E: Galatasaray (Tur) - Lokomotiv Moscou (Rus) 1 - 1 Olympique de Marseille (Fra) - Lazio Rome (Ita) 2 - 2 Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Galatasaray 8 4 2 2 0 3 1 2 2. Lazio 5 3 1 2 1 4 3 1 3. Marseille 4 4 0 4 0 3 3 0 4. Lokomotiv Moscou 2 4 0 2 2 2 5 -3 Groupe F: Etoile Rouge Belgrade (Ser) - Midtjylland (Dan) 0 - 1 Braga (Por) - Ludogorets (Bul) 4 - 2 Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Braga 9 4 3 0 1 9 5 4 2. Étoile Rouge Belgrade 7 4 2 1 1 4 3 1 3. Midtjylland 5 4 1 2 1 4 5 -1 4. Ludogorets 1 4 0 1 3 3 7 -4 Groupe G: Ferencvaros (Hon) - Celtic Glasgow (Eco) 2 - 3 Bayer Leverkusen (All) - Betis Séville (Esp) 4 - 0 Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Bayer Leverkusen 10 4 3 1 0 11 2 9 2. Betis 7 4 2 1 1 8 9 -1 3. Celtic 6 4 2 0 2 8 10 -2 4. Ferencvaros 0 4 0 0 4 4 10 -6 Groupe H Genk (Bel) - West Ham (Ang) 2 - 2 Dinamo Zagreb (Cro) - Rapid Vienne (Aut) 3 - 1 Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. West Ham 10 4 3 1 0 9 2 7 2. Dinamo Zagreb 6 4 2 0 2 7 5 2 3. Genk 4 4 1 1 2 3 8 -5 4. Rapid Vienne 3 4 1 0 3 3 7 -4 .