PGA Tour - John Deere Classic: classement après le 2e tour

(Belga) Le classement à l'issue du 2e tour du John Deere Classic de golf (PGA Tour/7,1 millions de dollars), vendredi, à Silvis:

1. J.T. Poston (USA) 127=62-65 -15; 2. Denny McCarthy (USA) 131=66-65; 3. Emiliano Grillo (Arg) 132=68-64, Matthias Schwab (Aut) 132=67-65, Chris Naegel (USA) 132=66-66, Christopher Gotterup (USA) 132=65-67; 7. Kelly Kraft (USA) 133=70-63, Maverick McNealy (USA) 133=70-63, C.T. Pan (Tai) 133=69-64, Callum Tarren (USA) 133=68-65, Scott Stallings (USA) 133=67-66, Taylor Moore (USA) 133=67-66, Vaughn Taylor (USA) 133=65-68, Michael Gligic (Can) 133=64-69 (Belga)

