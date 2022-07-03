Ladies European Tour - German Masters : classement final

(Belga) Le classement final du German Masters de golf terminé dimanche à Michendorf, en Allemagne:

1. Maja Stark (Suè) 273=68-68-67-70 -15; 2. Leonie Harm (All) 274=66-71-69-68, Jessica Karlsson (Suè) 274=63-68-71-72; 4. Polly Mack (All) 275=69-69-70-67, Laura Beveridge (Eco) 275=69-71-67-68, Olivia Cowan (All) 275=68-71-68-68, Linn Grant (Suè) 275=68-68-71-68; 8. Esther Henseliet (All) 276=66-73-70-67, Ines Laklalech (Mar) 276=68-74-66-68; 10. Klara Spilkova (Tch) 279=66-74-67-72