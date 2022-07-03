Cyclisme

Sibiu Tour - 1re étape : les résultats

(Belga) Les résultats à l'issue de la 1re étape du Sibiu Cycling Tour (Rou/2.1) disputée dimanche sur 206 km entre Brezoi et Sibiu:

L'étape: 1. Filippo Fiorelli (Ita/Bardiani-CSF-Faizane) les 206 km en 5h12:54 (moyenne: 39, 50 km/h) 2. Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) . 3. Andrea Piccolo (Ita) 4. Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz); 5. Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rou); 6. Carlos Barbero (Esp); 7. Adam Toupalik (Tch); 8. Tom Lindner (All); 9. Ruben Fernandez (Esp); 10. David Dekker (P-B) ... 26. Xandres Vervloesem; 62. Cian Uijtdebroeks; 63. Harm Vanhoucke Classement général: 1. Filippo Fiorelli (Ita/Bardiani-CSF-Faizane) en 5h15:35 2. Tim van Dijke (P-B) à 0:01 3. Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) 0:02 4. Lukas Meiler (All); 5. Andrea Piccolo (Ita) 0:04; 6. David Dekker (P-B) 0:06; 7. Luis-Joe Luhrs (All); 8. Tom Lindner (All); 9. Stefan De Bod (AfS) 0:07; 10. Michele Gazzoli (Ita) ... 36. Cian Uijtdebroeks 0:14; 41. Harm Vanhoucke 0:16; 42. Xandres Vervloesem (Belga)

Agence Belga

Reactions

Vous devez accepter les cookies de réseaux sociaux pour afficher les commentaires.

En ce moment sur RTL sport

Partager
Alertez nous

Ce site optimisé pour un affichage sur mobile

Pour un affichage optimal, nous vous recommandons d'accéder à la version PC. Quelle version désirez vous?