Challenge Tour - Challenge d'Irlande: Classement après le 3e tour

(Belga) Classement après le 3e tour du Challenge d'Irlande golf samedi à Straffan Co. Kildare:
1. Todd Clements (Ang) 201=66-65-70 -15 2. Gary Hurley (Irl) 206=68-69-69 3. John Murphy (Irl) 207=66-67-74 4. Gary Stal (Fra) 208=65-70-73, Stefano Mazzoli (Ita) 208=65-70-73, Harry Ellis (Ang) 208=67-67-74; ....... 35. Christopher Mivis (Bel) 215=69-73-73 (Belga)
Agence Belga
Ce site optimisé pour un affichage sur mobile
Pour un affichage optimal, nous vous recommandons d'accéder à la version PC. Quelle version désirez vous?